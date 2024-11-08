Presidio Capital Management LLC Sells 145 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Presidio Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in AbbVie by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 32,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 308.1% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 32,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,349,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $200.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.85 and a 52 week high of $207.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.60, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.25.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 226.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim upped their price target on AbbVie from $212.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.72.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

