Presidio Capital Management LLC Purchases 46,999 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,999 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF comprises 7.9% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $12,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,358,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,789 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,234,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,064,000 after buying an additional 669,172 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,266,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,031,000 after acquiring an additional 835,904 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,242,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,969,000 after acquiring an additional 234,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,716,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,668,000 after acquiring an additional 22,837 shares during the period.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.82. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $39.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1383 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

