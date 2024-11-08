Presidio Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Presidio Capital Management LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 120,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 33,565 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $608,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 392.5% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 117,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 93,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $65.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.24. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.02 and a 52 week high of $66.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.