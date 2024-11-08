Premium Brands FY2025 EPS Forecast Cut by Ventum Cap Mkts

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) – Analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Premium Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 7th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst D. Schilling now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.98 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.12. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PBH. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$111.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$101.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Premium Brands from C$106.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$108.30.

Premium Brands Price Performance

Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$75.67 and a 12 month high of C$97.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$91.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$90.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36 by C($0.25). Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 6.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Premium Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer William Dion Kalutycz sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.30, for a total transaction of C$604,100.00. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

