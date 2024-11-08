Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Premier had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $248.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Premier updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.160-1.280 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $1.16 to $1.28 EPS.

Premier Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PINC stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.40. Premier has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $23.43.

Premier Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PINC has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Premier from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Premier from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Premier news, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 131,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,091.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $26,327.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 102,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,241.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 131,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,091.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,738,548 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

