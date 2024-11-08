Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust (LON:PMGR) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust (LON:PMGR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON PMGR opened at GBX 104.32 ($1.36) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 104.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 87 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 130 ($1.69). The company has a market capitalization of £19.03 million, a PE ratio of -420.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Premier Portfolio Managers Limited. It is managed by Premier Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy, water and infrastructure sectors.

