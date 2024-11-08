Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes $1.77 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Motco bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $91.33 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.74 and a 52 week high of $101.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.08. The company has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.