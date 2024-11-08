Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes $1.77 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Motco bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $91.33 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.74 and a 52 week high of $101.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.08. The company has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.3105 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

