Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,328,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,414,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,743,000 after purchasing an additional 93,068 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $830,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 286,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after acquiring an additional 33,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.05.

Shares of GILD opened at $97.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $98.32. The firm has a market cap of $121.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.39, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.17.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,398,843.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,480.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,437 shares of company stock valued at $5,374,825 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

