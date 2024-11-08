Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of OLLI opened at $99.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.63 and a 200-day moving average of $90.92. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $104.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $578.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $750,293.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,296.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $750,293.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,296.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $1,484,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,283.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,880 shares of company stock worth $2,462,470 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLLI has been the topic of several research reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.92.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

