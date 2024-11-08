Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

Portside Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth $2,125,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,230,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,775,000 after acquiring an additional 36,302 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 286.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 64,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 47,502 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 156,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after acquiring an additional 46,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $93.69 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.06 and a 12 month high of $98.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $256.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 14.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SFBS. Hovde Group increased their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SFBS

Insider Buying and Selling at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at $724,285.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, COO Rodney Eldon Rushing sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $966,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 307,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,805,505.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at $724,285.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.