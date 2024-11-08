Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys 1,381 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock opened at $172.91 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.15 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.14. The firm has a market cap of $192.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,229,207.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,146 shares of company stock worth $2,709,186 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

