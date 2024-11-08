Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Shares Down 15.7% – Should You Sell?

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF – Get Free Report) fell 15.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.16.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

