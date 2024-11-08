PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVPGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PMVP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PMV Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BML Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 379,375 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 353,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 93,809 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 570.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 59,452 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PMVP opened at $1.78 on Friday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $91.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.49.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVPGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.32. Equities research analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. It's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

Analyst Recommendations for PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)

