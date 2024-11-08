PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.80.
A number of research firms have weighed in on PMVP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.
View Our Latest Report on PMV Pharmaceuticals
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PMV Pharmaceuticals
PMV Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PMVP opened at $1.78 on Friday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $91.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.49.
PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.32. Equities research analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About PMV Pharmaceuticals
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. It's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PMV Pharmaceuticals
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- L3Harris: Positioned for Gains With Trump’s Defense Policies
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Is First Solar’s Earnings Drop a Golden Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.