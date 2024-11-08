Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.830-1.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of PLYM stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.52 million, a PE ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $25.55.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.
In related news, major shareholder Mirelf Vi Reit Investments Iv, sold 563,438 shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $13,285,868.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,474,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,503,805.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.
