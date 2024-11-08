Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 127.12% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $620.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Playtika’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Playtika updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Playtika Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ PLTK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.29. 710,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,268. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80. Playtika has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85.
Playtika Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.
About Playtika
Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.
