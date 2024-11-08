Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Playtika has a dividend payout ratio of 54.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Playtika to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $8.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80. Playtika has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $620.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.46 million. Playtika had a net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 127.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

PLTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Playtika from $7.40 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Playtika from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Playtika in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

