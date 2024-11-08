Piper Sandler Reiterates Neutral Rating for AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL)

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $9.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.23% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of AVITA Medical in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

AVITA Medical Stock Performance

RCEL stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33. AVITA Medical has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.54.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 118.27% and a negative net margin of 92.04%. The company had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Analysts forecast that AVITA Medical will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AVITA Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 269.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

