Piper Sandler Increases AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Price Target to $39.00

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.77% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

AdvanSix Trading Down 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE ASIX opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $828.90 million, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.69. AdvanSix has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $32.04.

In related news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,434.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $77,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,816. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,434.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,418 shares of company stock valued at $411,626 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AdvanSix

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 227.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 104,587 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $702,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 611,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 151,470 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 593,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,611,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 259,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 80,915 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

