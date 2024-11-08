Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Stock Price Down 4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Free Report) dropped 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Pioneer Bankshares Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.60.

Pioneer Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

Pioneer Bankshares Company Profile

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc that provides various banking and related financial services to individual consumers, small to medium size businesses, and professional community in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

