Physicians Financial Services Inc. Purchases 70 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 5,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 22,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $455.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.47.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $5.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $389.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $251.69 and a 12 month high of $392.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.03.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.49%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

