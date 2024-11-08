Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 215.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 215,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Physician Wealth Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,433,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,682,000 after buying an additional 1,598,446 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,667,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,418 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 37,580,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,634,000 after acquiring an additional 250,182 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,656,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,236,000 after acquiring an additional 239,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,757,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416,364 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.94. 202,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,133. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.87. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $35.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.