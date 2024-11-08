Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $403,000 Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Presidio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $15,477,000. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 1,156,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,976,000 after buying an additional 60,638 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHV traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $110.25. 1,676,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,644. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.33. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.4668 per share. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

