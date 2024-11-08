Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Takes $481,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 9,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Dudley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.19.

Caterpillar Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:CAT traded down $11.00 on Friday, hitting $397.21. 747,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,499. The company has a market cap of $192.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $376.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $233.82 and a 52 week high of $418.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $16.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 59.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,750,181.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total value of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,968. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,092 shares of company stock worth $4,059,378 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

