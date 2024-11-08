Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.19. 613,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,706,295. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $68.26 and a 52 week high of $84.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.53 and its 200-day moving average is $80.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

