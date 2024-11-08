Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 241,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $12,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 26,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Dudley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,737,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 408,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $50.46. The stock had a trading volume of 208,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,995. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average of $50.48. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.08 and a 52-week high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

