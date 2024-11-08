Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JMUB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $475,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 91,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.23. 632,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

