Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Grows Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 335.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.10. 263,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,472,142. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $143.08 and a fifty-two week high of $219.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $198.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.75.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,237.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,548 shares of company stock worth $5,341,235 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

