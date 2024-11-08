Peter T. Heilmann Sells 5,404 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 5,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total value of $877,393.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,952 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,086.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matson Stock Performance

NYSE:MATX opened at $161.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.08 and a 1-year high of $167.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.77.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.91. Matson had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $962.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Matson by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,984,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $447,810,000 after purchasing an additional 215,452 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 4.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 911,827 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $119,422,000 after buying an additional 36,901 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Matson by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 356,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,680,000 after buying an additional 122,017 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Matson by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 282,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,783,000 after buying an additional 43,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matson by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,117 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,448,000 after buying an additional 134,092 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

