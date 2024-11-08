Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Announces Earnings Results

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Paysign had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Paysign updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Paysign Price Performance

NASDAQ PAYS traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $3.94. 156,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,108. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.36. Paysign has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $209.36 million, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Paysign alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paysign news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,486,886 shares in the company, valued at $40,319,265.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paysign news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,486,886 shares in the company, valued at $40,319,265.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Daniel Spence sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,090,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,724,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,000 shares of company stock valued at $800,260. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Paysign in a research report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Report on Paysign

About Paysign

(Get Free Report)

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paysign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.