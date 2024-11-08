PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Up 2.1% – Should You Buy?

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $83.05 and last traded at $83.05. 2,399,456 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 13,520,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.35.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. William Blair upgraded shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.45.

The firm has a market cap of $83.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm's revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,250,000. SouthState Corp increased its position in PayPal by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 54,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

