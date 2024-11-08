Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) CFO Ryan Glenn Sells 500 Shares

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) CFO Ryan Glenn sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $101,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,799.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paylocity Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PCTY traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $211.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,733. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.37. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.94 and a fifty-two week high of $213.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,962,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,610,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 6.6% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PCTY. Mizuho lifted their price target on Paylocity from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Paylocity from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.64.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Featured Stories

