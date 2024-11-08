Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Declares $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of C$3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.28. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$24.51 and a 12-month high of C$33.06.

Several research analysts have weighed in on POU shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Cormark upgraded Paramount Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$37.25.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

