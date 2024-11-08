Palmer Knight Co Buys 39 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Palmer Knight Co boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,276 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 3.2% of Palmer Knight Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in Adobe by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE stock opened at $500.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $220.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $517.87 and its 200 day moving average is $516.33. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,738.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,569,166. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,738.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

