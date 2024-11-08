Palmer Knight Co Boosts Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Palmer Knight Co lifted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,760,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth approximately $335,426,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 15.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,861,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $905,681,000 after buying an additional 1,764,844 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth $85,880,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 13.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,515,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $529,212,000 after acquiring an additional 905,431 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura Securities raised shares of Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aptiv from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aptiv from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

NYSE APTV opened at $55.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.11. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $52.81 and a 1-year high of $91.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Aptiv had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

