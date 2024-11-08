Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Smith Thornton Advisors LLC

Smith Thornton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Smith Thornton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $59.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.43 and a 200 day moving average of $56.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

