Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF) is Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 415,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the quarter. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF makes up about 2.6% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF were worth $12,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 107,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 533,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37,718 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 830,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 490,784 shares during the period.

BATS:PSFF opened at $29.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $358.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average is $27.96.

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

