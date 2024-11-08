P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTSI

P.A.M. Transportation Services Stock Performance

Shares of PTSI stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.70. 2,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,673. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $22.88.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $182.58 million for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On P.A.M. Transportation Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 61,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the first quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 38.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. 22.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

(Get Free Report)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities, such as automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.