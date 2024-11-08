Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Siebert Williams Shank

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Otter Tail Stock Down 3.4 %

OTTR stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.68. 179,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,411. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Otter Tail has a twelve month low of $73.43 and a twelve month high of $100.84.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $338.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Otter Tail news, VP Jennifer O. Smestad sold 4,000 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total transaction of $354,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,502. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otter Tail

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Otter Tail by 46.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 1,811.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

