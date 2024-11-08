OTC Markets Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.50 (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th.

OTC Markets Group Stock Down 4.1 %

OTC Markets Group stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,407. The firm has a market cap of $619.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. OTC Markets Group has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $62.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average of $49.47.

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 71.64% and a net margin of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $27.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.06 million. Equities research analysts predict that OTC Markets Group will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.