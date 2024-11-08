OrthoPediatrics’ (KIDS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KIDS. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Friday, September 13th.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Down 11.2 %

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $27.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.84. OrthoPediatrics has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $665.53 million, a P/E ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 1.16.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $52.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.40 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $293,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 77,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,007.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 179,803 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth $2,894,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 195.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 107,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 71,146 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 14.6% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 487,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 345.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 23,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

