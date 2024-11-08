Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Origin Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Origin Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp Price Performance

OBK stock opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.69 and a 52-week high of $37.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.06). Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $160.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Institutional Trading of Origin Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.