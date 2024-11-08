OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Stake Lowered by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,087 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the second quarter worth $7,685,000. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 10.4% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,651,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,073,000 after acquiring an additional 250,217 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 92.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 444,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after buying an additional 213,328 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 11.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,331,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,464,000 after buying an additional 134,205 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,588,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,410,000 after buying an additional 117,241 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpaWorld Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OSW opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average is $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 2.13. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Separately, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneSpaWorld

In other news, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 170,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $2,880,432.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 556,581 shares in the company, valued at $9,411,784.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 244,810 shares of company stock worth $4,243,816. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

