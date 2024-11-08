One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2024

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLPGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.89 million. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 11.34%.

One Liberty Properties Trading Up 1.5 %

OLP traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.86. 12,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,077. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.32. One Liberty Properties has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $29.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Insider Activity at One Liberty Properties

In related news, EVP Justin Clair sold 3,125 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $83,218.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,200.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com lowered One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OLP

About One Liberty Properties

(Get Free Report)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property’s real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

See Also

Earnings History for One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP)

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.