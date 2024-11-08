One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.89 million. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 11.34%.

One Liberty Properties Trading Up 1.5 %

OLP traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.86. 12,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,077. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.32. One Liberty Properties has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $29.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

In related news, EVP Justin Clair sold 3,125 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $83,218.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,200.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OLP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com lowered One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property’s real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

