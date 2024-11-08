Olympiad Research LP Takes Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3,700.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 112.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 77.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. StockNews.com lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $188.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.91. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.92 and a 12-month high of $191.86.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.14%.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, Director Jay M. Grossman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.70, for a total value of $1,707,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,487.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jay M. Grossman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.70, for a total value of $1,707,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,487.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $1,196,612.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,596.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,887,029 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

