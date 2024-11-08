Olympiad Research LP Takes $297,000 Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,533 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Masco by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,089,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Masco by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 11,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in Masco by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 19,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masco by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Masco by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,742,000 after buying an additional 75,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Masco from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Masco from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Masco from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.96.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of Masco stock opened at $80.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.09 and a fifty-two week high of $86.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.77. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Masco had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 615.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

