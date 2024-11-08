Olympiad Research LP Purchases Shares of 8,673 Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OVV. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 53.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 27.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 23.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

OVV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Ovintiv from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $41.52 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $55.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

