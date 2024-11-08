Olympiad Research LP Makes New Investment in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKY. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth $63,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth $76,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 41.0% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 77,800.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth $217,000.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SKY opened at $93.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.59. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $53.84 and a 12 month high of $101.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $616.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SKY

Insider Transactions at Skyline Champion

In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 3,496 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total transaction of $287,860.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,871.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $256,993.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,780.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total value of $287,860.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,871.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,136 shares of company stock valued at $14,042,573. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyline Champion Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.