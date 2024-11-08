Olympiad Research LP Makes New $252,000 Investment in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 513 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 100.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 76.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 30.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Performance

Watsco stock opened at $524.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $368.77 and a one year high of $527.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $483.89 and a 200 day moving average of $478.12.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 83.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Watsco

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.