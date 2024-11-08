Olympiad Research LP Invests $285,000 in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Reliance by 19.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,718,000 after purchasing an additional 77,937 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in Reliance by 24.3% during the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Reliance by 113.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Reliance by 0.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.40.
Insider Transactions at Reliance
In other news, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.01, for a total value of $1,490,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.71, for a total transaction of $2,091,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,849 shares in the company, valued at $5,420,491.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,832 shares of company stock worth $5,595,881. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Reliance Stock Performance
RS stock opened at $321.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.85. Reliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.77 and a 12 month high of $342.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.44.
Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.02). Reliance had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Reliance Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Reliance’s payout ratio is 24.16%.
Reliance Profile
Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Reliance
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.