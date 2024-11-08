Olympiad Research LP Invests $285,000 in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Reliance by 19.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,718,000 after purchasing an additional 77,937 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in Reliance by 24.3% during the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Reliance by 113.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Reliance by 0.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reliance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.40.

Insider Transactions at Reliance

In other news, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.01, for a total value of $1,490,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.71, for a total transaction of $2,091,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,849 shares in the company, valued at $5,420,491.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,832 shares of company stock worth $5,595,881. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reliance Stock Performance

RS stock opened at $321.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.85. Reliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.77 and a 12 month high of $342.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.44.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.02). Reliance had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Reliance’s payout ratio is 24.16%.

Reliance Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.