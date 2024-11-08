Olympiad Research LP Buys New Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 682 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TopBuild by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in TopBuild by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in TopBuild by 539.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLD. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens cut their price objective on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on TopBuild from $491.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.44.

TopBuild stock opened at $372.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.79. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $262.64 and a 52 week high of $495.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $385.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

